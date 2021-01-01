https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4241629Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower clipart, botanical illustration psdThis image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 4241629View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5300 x 5300 px | 300 dpi | 346.23 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5300 x 5300 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flower clipart, botanical illustration psdMore