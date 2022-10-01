rawpixel
New York Public Library (Source)
Public Domain
Interview with The Viceroy of Egypt at His palace at Alexandria illustration by David Roberts (1796–1864). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Interview with The Viceroy of Egypt at His palace at Alexandria illustration by David Roberts (1796–1864). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

