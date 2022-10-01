New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/425181SaveSaveillustration by David Roberts (1796–1864). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 837 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2392 x 3428 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2392 x 3428 px | 300 dpi | 46.94 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadillustration by David Roberts (1796–1864). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More