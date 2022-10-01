rawpixel
New York Public Library (Source)
The gate of Citzenib looking towards the desert of Suez Cairo illustration by David Roberts (1796–1864). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

The gate of Citzenib looking towards the desert of Suez Cairo illustration by David Roberts (1796–1864). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

