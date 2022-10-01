Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426278SaveSaveKatsushika Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, famous vintage woodblock print for wall art and poster.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 834 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2433 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 4866 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4866 px | 300 dpi | 194.94 MBAvailable in shopSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadKatsushika Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, famous vintage woodblock print for wall art and poster.More