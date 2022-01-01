https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4266541Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPastel sky Instagram post template, love letter design vectorMorePremiumID : 4266541View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 62.67 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 62.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllPastel sky Instagram post template, love letter design vectorMore