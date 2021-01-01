https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267100Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink flower clipart, vintage botanical illustration psdThis image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.MorePremiumID : 4267100View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2100 x 2100 px | 300 dpi | 61.27 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2100 x 2100 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pink flower clipart, vintage botanical illustration psdMore