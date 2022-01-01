https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267211Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextValentine’s quotes desktop wallpaper psd heart designMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4267211View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 58.3 MBBlog Banner PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 58.3 MBPresentation PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 58.3 MBHD Wallpaper PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 58.3 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontValentine’s quotes desktop wallpaper psd heart designMore