https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267214Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextValentine’s quotes computer wallpaper vector heart patternMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4267214View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 60.96 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 60.96 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 60.96 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 60.96 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontValentine’s quotes computer wallpaper vector heart patternMore