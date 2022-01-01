https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267216SaveSaveValentines love template psd, pink girly theme setMorePremiumID : 4267216View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 113.55 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllValentines love template psd, pink girly theme setMore