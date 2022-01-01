https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267217Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextValentine’s quotes desktop wallpaper vector heart patternMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4267217View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 37.11 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 37.11 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 37.11 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 37.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontValentine’s quotes desktop wallpaper vector heart patternMore