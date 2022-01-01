https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267472Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextValentine’s story template set psd, cute heart backgroundMorePremiumID : 4267472View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.06 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllValentine’s story template set psd, cute heart backgroundMore