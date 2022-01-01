https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267500Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHappy Valentine's Day phone wallpaper template vector, cute heart backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4267500View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 66.62 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 66.62 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 66.62 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 66.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontHappy Valentine's Day phone wallpaper template vector, cute heart backgroundMore