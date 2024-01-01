rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267738
Vintage palm tree illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage palm tree illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswald de Kerchove de Denterghem

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4267738

View CC0 License

Vintage palm tree illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswald de Kerchove de Denterghem

More