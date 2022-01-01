https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267742Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBotanical palm tree png sticker, aesthetic tropical clip art, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 4267742View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3200 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Botanical palm tree png sticker, aesthetic tropical clip art, transparent backgroundMore