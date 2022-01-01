https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267744Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBotanical palm tree png sticker, aesthetic tropical clip art, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 4267744View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2857 pxCompatible with :Botanical palm tree png sticker, aesthetic tropical clip art, transparent backgroundMore