rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4268100
Magnolia flower collage element, vintage botanical psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Magnolia flower collage element, vintage botanical psd

This image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.

More
Premium
ID : 
4268100

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Magnolia flower collage element, vintage botanical psd

More