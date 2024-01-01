rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4276951
Vintage palm tree illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage palm tree illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswald de Kerchove de Denterghem

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4276951

View CC0 License

Vintage palm tree illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique (1878), illustrated by Oswald de Kerchove de Denterghem

More