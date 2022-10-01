rawpixel
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

The ukiyo-e illustration, Hawk by Katsushika Hokusai (1849), a portrait of a flying hawk in the sky. Digitally enhanced from our own antique wood block print.

Public Domain

