Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428176SaveSaveThe ukiyo-e illustration, Hawk by Katsushika Hokusai (1849), a portrait of a flying hawk in the sky. Digitally enhanced from our own antique wood block print. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2683 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6500 x 4982 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6500 x 4982 px | 300 dpi | 185.33 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe ukiyo-e illustration, Hawk by Katsushika Hokusai (1849), a portrait of a flying hawk in the sky. Digitally enhanced from our own antique wood block print. More