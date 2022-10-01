rawpixel
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428197

Ancient Eygptian Painting (1904), depicting an ancient vibrantly colored illustration of Nubian chiefs bringing gifts to their king. Digitally enhanced from our own antique print.

