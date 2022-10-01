rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428205Miscellaneous Furniture and Objects (1858) by Ferdinand Sere, a collection of simple utensils and objects of the 15th…Save

Miscellaneous Furniture and Objects (1858) by Ferdinand Sere, a collection of simple utensils and objects of the 15th century. Digitally enhanced from our own chromolithographic plate.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Miscellaneous Furniture and Objects (1858) by Ferdinand Sere, a collection of simple utensils and objects of the 15th century. Digitally enhanced from our own chromolithographic plate.

More