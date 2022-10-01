rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428211Mourvaison printed in 1910, by Jules Troncy (1855-1915), a vintage lithograph of fresh cluster of grapes. Digitally enhanced…Save

Mourvaison printed in 1910, by Jules Troncy (1855-1915), a vintage lithograph of fresh cluster of grapes. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Mourvaison printed in 1910, by Jules Troncy (1855-1915), a vintage lithograph of fresh cluster of grapes. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

More