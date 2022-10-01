rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428216Beef Sirloins from the book, The Grocer’s Encyclopedia (1911). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. Save

Beef Sirloins from the book, The Grocer’s Encyclopedia (1911). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Beef Sirloins from the book, The Grocer’s Encyclopedia (1911). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

More