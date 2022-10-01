Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428217SaveSaveGroup of Tubularis Indivisa (1884) by Eduard Oscar Schmidt, an unusual aquatic life form. Digitally enhanced from our own original chromolithographic plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 793 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2314 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4727 x 7150 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4727 x 7150 px | 300 dpi | 193.43 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadGroup of Tubularis Indivisa (1884) by Eduard Oscar Schmidt, an unusual aquatic life form. Digitally enhanced from our own original chromolithographic plate. More