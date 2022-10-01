Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428228SaveSaveAn astronomy lithograph the Eclipse of the Moon printed in 1908, an antique celestial chart of phases of the moon in the solar system. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 952 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2776 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6600 x 5235 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6600 x 5235 px | 300 dpi | 197.73 MBAvailable in shopSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadAn astronomy lithograph the Eclipse of the Moon printed in 1908, an antique celestial chart of phases of the moon in the solar system. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More