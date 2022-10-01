rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Library of Congress (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429640Illustration of domestic cat and three newborn kittens by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814). Original from Library of Congress.…Save

Illustration of domestic cat and three newborn kittens by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Illustration of domestic cat and three newborn kittens by Gottfried Mind (1768-1814). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More