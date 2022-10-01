Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429656SaveSaveUnder the Horse Chestnut Tree Illustration by Mary Cassatt (1844-1926). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 874 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2453 x 3368 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2453 x 3368 px | 300 dpi | 47.31 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadUnder the Horse Chestnut Tree Illustration by Mary Cassatt (1844-1926). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More