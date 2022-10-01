rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Library of Congress (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429702The Boquet by N. Currier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

The Boquet by N. Currier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The Boquet by N. Currier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More