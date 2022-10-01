Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429708SaveSaveCats by Thomas Hunter. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 571 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1667 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2381 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 2381 px | 300 dpi | 68.15 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadCats by Thomas Hunter. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More