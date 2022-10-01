Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429719SaveSaveWoman Bathing illustration by Mary Cassatt (1844-1926). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 869 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2534 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3596 x 4966 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3596 x 4966 px | 300 dpi | 102.22 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadWoman Bathing illustration by Mary Cassatt (1844-1926). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More