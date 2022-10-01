rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Library of Congress (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429732Various designs of student Kerosene and oil lamps by Charles F.A Hinrichs. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…Save

Various designs of student Kerosene and oil lamps by Charles F.A Hinrichs. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Various designs of student Kerosene and oil lamps by Charles F.A Hinrichs. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More