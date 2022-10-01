Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429732SaveSaveVarious designs of student Kerosene and oil lamps by Charles F.A Hinrichs. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 714 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2081 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6580 x 3913 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6580 x 3913 px | 300 dpi | 147.35 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVarious designs of student Kerosene and oil lamps by Charles F.A Hinrichs. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More