Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429743SaveSaveThe photomechanical print, The Struggle of the Slav by John S. Pughe (1870-1909). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 790 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2306 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 4611 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4611 px | 300 dpi | 184.72 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe photomechanical print, The Struggle of the Slav by John S. Pughe (1870-1909). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More