Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429758SaveSavePaas & Co. Manufactures of Bookbinders & Printers' Brafs Ornament by an unknown artist. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 740 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2157 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4622 x 7500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4622 x 7500 px | 300 dpi | 198.39 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPaas & Co. Manufactures of Bookbinders & Printers' Brafs Ornament by an unknown artist. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More