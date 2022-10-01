CaseyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/429807SaveSaveMale Columbian black-tailed deer on the roadside of Point Reyes National Seashore in California, USAMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2337 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3654 x 5473 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3654 x 5473 px | 300 dpi | 114.45 MBSaveDownloadMale Columbian black-tailed deer on the roadside of Point Reyes National Seashore in California, USAMore