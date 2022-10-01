New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431295SaveSaveStriped wrasse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 665 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3127 x 1732 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3127 x 1732 px | 300 dpi | 31.05 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadStriped wrasse from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More