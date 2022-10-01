New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431403SaveSaveHomelyn mirror ray illustration, sea animal from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3258 x 2178 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3258 x 2178 px | 300 dpi | 40.64 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadHomelyn mirror ray illustration, sea animal from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More