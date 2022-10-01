rawpixel
New York Public Library (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431403Homelyn mirror ray illustration, sea animal from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original…

Homelyn mirror ray illustration, sea animal from The Natural History of British Fishes (1802) by Edward Donovan. Original from the New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More