Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431431SaveSaveLes Jardin des Plantes (The Garden of Plants) by Pierre Bernard and Louis Couaihac (1842), a roseate spoonbill by the water. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 883 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2575 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4301 x 5846 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4301 x 5846 px | 300 dpi | 143.91 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadLes Jardin des Plantes (The Garden of Plants) by Pierre Bernard and Louis Couaihac (1842), a roseate spoonbill by the water. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More