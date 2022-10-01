Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431434SaveSaveWhale from Natural History Pictures of the Mammals (1824) by Heinrich Rudolf Schinz. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 440 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1285 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6596 x 2421 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6596 x 2421 px | 300 dpi | 91.4 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadWhale from Natural History Pictures of the Mammals (1824) by Heinrich Rudolf Schinz. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More