Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431437SaveSaveLa Giraffe (1837) by Florent Prevos (1794-1870), an illustration of an adorable giraffe. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 718 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2094 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3230 x 5398 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3230 x 5398 px | 300 dpi | 99.8 MBAvailable in shopSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadLa Giraffe (1837) by Florent Prevos (1794-1870), an illustration of an adorable giraffe. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More