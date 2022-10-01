Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431438SaveSaveLe Flammant (Flamingo) by Edouard Travies (1853), a portrait of a white flamingo in its natural habitat. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 723 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2110 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3805 x 6313 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3805 x 6313 px | 300 dpi | 137.48 MBAvailable in shopSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadLe Flammant (Flamingo) by Edouard Travies (1853), a portrait of a white flamingo in its natural habitat. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More