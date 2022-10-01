rawpixel
Public Domain
The Bird of Paradise by Benjamin Fawcett (1808-1893), two blindingly colorful birds full with feathers in paradise.

The Bird of Paradise by Benjamin Fawcett (1808-1893), two blindingly colorful birds full with feathers in paradise. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

