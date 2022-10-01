Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431454SaveSaveThe History of the Earth and Animated Nature by Oliver Goldsmith (1774), a rare antique handcolored tableau of two parakeets. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 780 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2275 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 4549 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4549 px | 300 dpi | 182.24 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe History of the Earth and Animated Nature by Oliver Goldsmith (1774), a rare antique handcolored tableau of two parakeets. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More