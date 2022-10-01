rawpixel
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431454The History of the Earth and Animated Nature by Oliver Goldsmith (1774), a rare antique handcolored tableau of two parakeets. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

The History of the Earth and Animated Nature by Oliver Goldsmith (1774), a rare antique handcolored tableau of two parakeets. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

