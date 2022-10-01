Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431468SaveSaveObjibaw Characters an Indian native art published by the Institute Bibliographic of Leipzig (1897). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2310 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 4620 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4620 px | 300 dpi | 185.08 MBAvailable in shopSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadObjibaw Characters an Indian native art published by the Institute Bibliographic of Leipzig (1897). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More