Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431469SaveSaveThe Naturalist’s Library by Sir William Jardine (1836), a majestic male peafowl portrait. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 818 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2385 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4770 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4770 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 191.09 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Naturalist’s Library by Sir William Jardine (1836), a majestic male peafowl portrait. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More