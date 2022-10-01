Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431486SaveSaveThe White Puppy Book by Cecil Aldin (1910), a white dog ‘Rags’ running emotionally distressed. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7000 x 5002 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5002 px | 300 dpi | 200.38 MBAvailable in shopSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe White Puppy Book by Cecil Aldin (1910), a white dog ‘Rags’ running emotionally distressed. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More