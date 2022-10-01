rawpixel
Oken's Allgemeine Naturgeschichte by Lorenz Oken, published in 1843, a lithograph of pied avocet and oystercatcher.

Oken’s Allgemeine Naturgeschichte by Lorenz Oken, published in 1843, a lithograph of pied avocet and oystercatcher. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

