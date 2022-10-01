Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431487SaveSaveOken’s Allgemeine Naturgeschichte by Lorenz Oken, published in 1843, a lithograph of pied avocet and oystercatcher. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 997 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2908 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5400 x 6500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5400 x 6500 px | 300 dpi | 200.88 MBAvailable in shopSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadOken’s Allgemeine Naturgeschichte by Lorenz Oken, published in 1843, a lithograph of pied avocet and oystercatcher. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More