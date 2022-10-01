rawpixel
Public Domain
Positions of the Hands (1910) from the work of Joseph Gibbons Richardson (1836-1886). Drawings of hand gestures for sign language.

Positions of the Hands (1910) from the work of Joseph Gibbons Richardson (1836-1886). Drawings of hand gestures for sign language. Digitally enhanced from the original plate.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

