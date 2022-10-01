Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431494SaveSaveThe Grocer's Encyclopedia (1911), an illustrated comparison between a cultivated oyster plant and a wild one. Digitally enhanced from the original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2393 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4103 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4103 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 140.9 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Grocer's Encyclopedia (1911), an illustrated comparison between a cultivated oyster plant and a wild one. Digitally enhanced from the original plate. More