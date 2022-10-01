rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431503The Golden - Veined Anaectochilus print from the book Gems of Nature and Art (1870), a vintage botany print of gorgeously…

The Golden - Veined Anaectochilus print from the book Gems of Nature and Art (1870), a vintage botany print of gorgeously colorful leaves. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

