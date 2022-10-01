Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431506SaveSaveThe Clocks of the World from Medicology (1910). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2627 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4703 x 6265 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4703 x 6265 px | 300 dpi | 168.64 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Clocks of the World from Medicology (1910). Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More